Vee69 Boss, Others To Judge Shorty Awards

The CEO of Vee69, Florence Achado Brown, has been selected as one of the judges for the 8th Annual Shorty Impact Awards in New York. The international award program which celebrates global diversity, talent, and purpose-driven works from brands, agencies and nonprofits that make the world a better place will be happening by September 2023.

Florence’s inclusion does not only represent a significant milestone in her career; it also serves as an important moment for Nigerian advertising and marketing professionals play- ing on the global stage. “I am deeply honored to be chosen as one of the judges for the 8th Annual Shorty Awards,” Florence said.

“I am eager to contribute my insights and celebrate exceptional talents who have made a significant impact in the world.” The Shorty Awards is an annual, international flagship awards competition honoring brands, agencies and organizations producing great content across digital and social The award panel comprises execs from marketing communications and branding organisations that explore digital and social media across the world.

The Vee69 boss won the 2023 Future Is Female Awards—a recognition the Advertising Week Africa gives women who are outstanding leaders, visionaries, and groundbreaking executives in the advertising profession.