Vector Reacts To Gasperini’s ‘Harsh’ Criticism Of Lookman

Nigerian rapper, Vector Tha Viper has slammed Atalanta manager, Gasperini over his “Harsh” criticism of Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman following the player’s penalty miss in their 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

New Telegraph reports that Lookman pulled one back for Atalanta, who were 3 goals down immediately after coming on, had the chance to score a second but saw his penalty palmed aside by Simon Mignolet.

Speaking after the game, Atalanta manager, Gasperini claimed Lookman was “The worst penalty taker he has ever seen.”

He also claimed that Lookman insisted on taking the spot-kick despite not being the team’s designated penalty taker.

Reacting to the criticism, Vector took to his Instagram page and insisted that Gasperini was being racist, noting that Victor Osimhen suffered a similar fate at Napoli.

He wrote; “I thought I was a victor till Napoli started laughing.’ Make Lookman look well… This skin issue sha,”

Meanwhile, Lookman has clarified that contrary to Gasperini’s claim that he insisted on taking the spot-kick despite not being the team’s designated penalty taker, the designated penalty taker asked him to take it.

