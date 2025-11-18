VDM Apologises For In-Flight Brawl Says It Might Happen Again

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse Vincent, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has issued a public apology to Nigerians after engaging in a physical confrontation with Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, during a United Nigeria Airlines flight.

The altercation, which occurred on a flight reportedly travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos, quickly went viral after passengers captured clips of the two men trading blows mid-air.

Addressing the incident in a video posted on Instagram, where he initially appeared with bandages as part of a comic display before removing them to deliver a more serious apology, VDM admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable.

He, however, expressed regret to the airline, its crew members, passengers, and supporters who were disappointed by his actions.

“I acted really irresponsibly, and I’m sorry. I can’t guarantee it won’t happen again, but it won’t happen on a plane, a bus, or in public,” he said, noting that while he could not completely rule out future conflicts, he would make an effort to avoid repeating such behaviour publicly.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Mr Jollof had also apologised for his role in the fight. The comedian extended his apologies to the Delta State governor, his family, and passengers affected by the incident, explaining that violence was not in his nature but claimed he acted in self-defence.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians condemning the behaviour of both men aboard a commercial flight.