VDM Re-Arraigned For Allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Others

The Nigerian police have re-arraigned controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), for allegedly cyberbullying actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

The police also accused the activist of cyber bullying famous Nigerian producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, also known as Samklef, among others.

New Telegraph gathered that VDM was re-arraigned on Thursday before Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory on a five-count charge. however, pleaded not guilty to the charge .

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, prayed the court to allow VDM to continue on the earlier bail granted by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a sister court.

Counsel to the IGP, Victor Okoye, did not object, and the judge admitted him to the earlier bail terms and adjourned the matter until July 24 for trial.

New Telegraph recalls that on May 22, 2024, VDM was arraigned before Justice Olajuwon on the same offences, which are punishable under Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

However, on June 10, 2024, he was granted a N10 million bail, with two sureties who must be employees of reputable companies or Level 17 officers in a federal civil service with evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

