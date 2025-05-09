VDM Plans To Run Away From Nigeria- Uche Maduagwu

Share

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has accused controversial social media activist, VeryDarkMan of attempting to flee Nigeria following his release from EFCC custody.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was released from detention on May 6, 2025, following his arrest on May 2, 2025, amid demands and nationwide protests over his detention.

However, the controversies surrounding VeryDarkMan’s release intensifies as controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu accuses VeryDarkMan of planning to flee Nigeria.

According to Uche Maduagwu, VeryDarkMan’s associates plan to flee him to Ghana, and urged swift intervention from immigration services and EFCC.

Furthermore, the actor questioned the reason behind VeryDarkMan’s attempt to flee Nigeria, amid his highly publicized controversy with EFCC. He said; “His friends are trying to sneak him out of Nigeria to Ghana. From Ghana, he would run to another country. I’m calling on immigration and EFCC, please don’t let him run”, Watch video below; @factory78 Actor Uche Maduagwu claims that VDM is planning to flee to Ghana to evade a court case. — #uchemaduagwu #vdm #verydarkman #factory78 ♬ original sound – FACTORY78

