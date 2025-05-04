Share

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has slammed the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) following the arrest of social media activist, Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that VDM was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while he was at GTBank with his mother to file a complaint, which has generated outrage among many Nigerians.

Reacting to his arrest, Skales took to his X page on Sunday, May 4, to described GTBank as horrible and the worst in Nigeria.

He also claimed that his late mother suffered from a similar issue as her salary was being deducted.

He wrote, “GTB @gtbank is a horrible bank … the worst bank in Nigeria..

“I wish my late mom was alive to tell you what they did to her salary … how her money dey lost and I gasto beg her by compensating her cos she will not quit her job till she was retired … do not bank with bank”.

