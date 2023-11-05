VDI: MATAN Launches Aggressive Sensitisation Campaign In Abuja’s Rural Areas

In an effort to help citizens buy into the newest VAT Direct Initiative ( VDI) for revenue generation and collection policy of the present administration, the Market Traders Association of Nigeria ( MATAN) has taken an aggressive sensitisation campaign to rural areas of the FCT.

Recall that the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS) has forged a collaborative partnership with MATAN in the execution of VDI project, nationwide.

New Telegraph learnt that since the introduction of the project, stakeholders have evolved a series of strategies towards getting favourable responses and acceptance from the citizens.

MATAN’s FCT Chairperson, Hajia Aisha Nakorji said her team decided to sensitize the rural dwellers so that they can have the understanding required to key into the project and also benefit maximally.

Nakorji who led other officials of the association to Kwali Area Council over the weekend, noted that the Federal Government had already made provision for all categories of participants in the initiative.

She explained that while the government wants to eliminate multiple taxation and lessen the burden on traders, it has also factored in the interest of all stakeholders, especially the rural people.

According to her, the sensitisation campaign will be taken across the six Area Councils of the FCT, to ensure that all stakeholders are carried along.

Nakorji added that while different people have been assembled to make the initiative a great success in FCT, efforts will also be intensified to achieve the level of inclusivity needed.