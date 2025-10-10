VCDP: FG, IFAD To Deepen Agric Transformation

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has commenced the 12th Joint Supervision Mission of the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), aimed at deepening agricultural transformation, enhancing food security, and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

The supervision mission, which runs from 6 to 31 October 2025, brings together federal and state government officials, IFAD experts, project coordinators, and stakeholders to review progress, assess impact, and chart a new course for the ongoing implementation and recently approved extension phase of the VCDP, including the Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP).

Speaking at the launch workshop in Abuja, the Director of the Federal Department of Development Partners Projects (FD-DPP), Mrs. Iluromi Adebola O., expressed deep appreciation to IFAD and all partners for their sustained commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural development.

“The Value Chain Development Programme continues to stand out as one of the flagship agricultural initiatives of the Federal Government. Through its focus on rice and cassava value chains, the programme has significantly improved productivity, strengthened farmers’ organizations, enhanced market linkages, and increased the participation of women and youth,” Mrs. Adebola said.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to consolidating the gains made under the programme, adding that the Federal Government remains committed to scaling up its impacts and ensuring its alignment with national goals of food security, economic diversification, and rural transformation.

The mission will focus on six key objectives: assessing progress against project outcomes and logframe indicators; tracking the implementation of recommendations from the 11th supervision mission; reviewing the extension phase and ASAP implementation; addressing implementation bottlenecks; identifying best practices and lessons learned; and updating the procurement and integrated risk matrices.

In her address, IFAD Country Director, Mrs. Dede Ekoue, highlighted the mission as a milestone in the long-standing partnership between IFAD and the Government of Nigeria.