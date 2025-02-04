VC: Varsity Education For Personal Growth, Self-Development, Others

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said the university education is not merely about academics, but mainly about personal growth, development and preparation for challenges of the future.

She disclosed this during the 2024/2025 Faculty of Science orientation programme organised for fresh students admitted into the faculty, which was held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo, main campus of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy ViceChancellor (Administration), Prof Adenike Omotunde Boyo, however, reiterated that the university is committed to ensuring that their stay in the institution is enriching and fulfilling.

While welcoming and congratulating the newly admitted students into the faculty, urged the new intakes to be open-minded, curious, and eager to learn, adding that the Faculty of Science is renowned for its academic excellence, innovative research and commitment to produce multifaceted graduates.

The orientation programme, according to the organisers, was aimed at acquainting the new students and being well-informed about the activities of the faculty, as well as provide a platform for interactive sessions among the faculty and parents.

Therefore, the Vice-Chancellor encouraged the students to participate actively in extra-curricular activities, and to develop their skills and talents, even as she counseled them to eschew social and academic vices such as examination malpractice, sorting, truancy, bullying and drug abuse, among others, capable of truncating their academic journey in the institution.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof Moses Akanbi, in his remarks, noted that the faculty should not be seen as a dumpsite for fresh students who could not secure admission into medical courses, saying that all programmes domiciled in the faculty are worthwhile.

“The essence of the orientation programme is to sensitise the students, as well as parents about the faculty,” he added, even as he further admonished the new intakes to be the best in their respective disciplines as the sky is their starting point.

During the programme, Dr Oluwafunmilayo Ometan, Prof Moses Akanbi and Mr Olushola Olumide engaged the students in talks on imperative of parental guidance towards successful studentship, available students’ support services in the faculty, and the importance of emotional wellness in academic excellence.

Other representatives of various Departments in the Faculty also engaged the students in talks about the activities and core concepts of the departments.

The Departments are Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Fisheries and Aquatic Biology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Science and Laboratory Technology, and Zoology and Computer Science.

The orientation lectures were on “Introduction to University Health Services”; “Introduction to University Guidance and Counseling Services”; “Introduction to Bursary Services”; “Introduction to Library Service”; “Introduction to University ICT Services”; and “Introduction to LASU students’ Handbook.”

