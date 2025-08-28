VC Urges Youth To See Agriculture As Viable Business Venture

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA),Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has urged undergraduates and young people to embrace agriculture as a profitable business venture by developing innovative ideas to make farming more efficient and lucrative.

She gave the charge during the flag-off of a compulsory agriculture course, CSP 210 – Farm Operations, for all 200-level students, which kicked off with the planting of maize for the 2025 farming season at the university farms.

Professor Oladiji emphasized the importance of innovation in agriculture, saying:

“Innovation in farming is not merely a choice; it is an imperative. By harnessing innovation, we can ensure food security, promote sustainability, and build a more resilient agricultural sector. Farming should no longer be seen as just a tradition but as a thriving, innovative industry that benefits all.

Young people should see agriculture as a viable vocation and business venture, even from their undergraduate days. This requires deliberate efforts and incentives from government and stakeholders to make farming attractive and profitable.”

She highlighted that the course encourages communal labour, teamwork, innovation, and unity, urging students to leverage the experience to create agriculture-based business partnerships.

The Vice Chancellor also pointed to FUTA’s Vegetable Production Centre, led by Professor Ayoola Olalusi of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, as a platform for students to acquire advanced farming skills, particularly in greenhouse pepper production. She revealed that FUTA plans to expand its greenhouse facilities from one to six before the end of the year to meet rising demand.

“We have increasing demand for our products nationwide, and we cannot afford to disappoint our clients. FUTA is committed to food security and is ready to partner with governments and organizations to share its expertise with farmers and agribusiness stakeholders,” she said.

Dean of the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT), Professor Oladele Adebayo, also underscored agriculture’s critical role in feeding Nigeria’s growing population, urging students to focus on the lessons of resilience and productivity rather than the drudgery of farm work.

Similarly, Head of the Department of Crop, Soil, and Pest Management, Professor Ewulo, praised the university’s leadership for instilling hard work and diligence in students, adding that the hands-on experience would prove invaluable in their future careers.