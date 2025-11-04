VC Urges Nigerian Youth To Embark On Measures To Safeguard Their Future

Despite the troubled state of the economy in the country, Nigerian youth have been urged to embark on measures that will significantly safeguard them from poverty and put them on the path of self-sufficiency.

The advice was given by the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, in his lecture: “Overcoming Economic Crisis and Multidimensional Poverty: Exploring Pathways to Prosperity,” which he delivered at the October edition of the University of Ilorin Muslim Graduates Association (UNILOMGA) Lecture Series, the edition which was organised in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the university.

According to Adedimeji, it has been established right from the beginning of time and documented by Plato that the primary needs of human beings are food, clothing and shelter, which are all economic.

The Vice-Chancellor, who noted that if the basic economic needs are met, many challenges facing millions of people would be overcome, however, added that this philosophy accounts for the infusion of economic literacy as a cornerstone of the training of stu- dents in the university regardless of their disciplines, an approach he described as novel to university education.

While explaining multidimensional poverty as the type of lack that is characterised by absence of education, poor health, inadequate living standards and lack of access to basic services, Adedimeji stressed that escaping poverty for individuals requires capacity development through education, production of marketable products and acquisition of skills that generate income or rendering payable services.

The Vice-Chancellor also noted that minimising expenditure and maximising income are two time tested strategies of coping with a crisis-prone economy, even as he encouraged young people to cultivate the habit of volunteering because it is part of gaining experience and attracting future opportunities.

In differentiating economic crises from economic instability, economic stability, economic independence and economic freedom, Adedimeji said that such variables as economic factors, social inequalities, political instability and environmental challenges are key determinants of multidimensional poverty in Africa.

The don, who stated that poverty in rural Nigeria is 75 per cent based on World Bank statistics, noted that the Federal Government reforms, under President Bola Tinubu, are already showing positive signs as the value of Naira is gradually increasing against foreign currencies, while the real GDP has risen from 3.0 percent that it was in 2024 to 4.23 per cent currently.

“The pathway to prosperity for Nigeria lies in diversifying the economy, education and skills development, healthcare improvement, social safety nets, infrastructure development as well as good governance and accountability,” Adedimeji said, even as he urged Nigerians to embrace work ethics, and have faith, trust, patience and hope in the economy and the country.

The high points of the lecture were the questions and answers session where real life issues in Nigeria were raised and action- able ideas were shared by the Vice-Chancellor on converting challenges to opportunities.