VC to Students: See Yourselves As Potential Future Leaders

Newly admitted students of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), a private University in Ibadan, Oyo State, have been advised to be responsible and to see themselves as leaders of tomorrow for them to succeed in their studies. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Timothy Adejumo, gave the advice during the matriculation of the students, where about 121 students admitted into the institution for the 2023/2024 academic session, undertook the oath of allegiance of the university.

The vice-chancellor, who cautioned the students to shun all acts that could truncate their education in the university, however, insisted that the university has zero tolerance for every act of indiscipline, misconduct, and examination malpractice.

While advising the students to be determined to be the best version of themselves by the time they complete their programmes, he said: “You must not do anything that will disturb the peace and stability of the institution. Resist every evil and peer group influence that may truncate or cut short your journey in this institution. Shun all social vices, and embrace peace and harmony.”