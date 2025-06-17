VC To Pioneer NACON-UNILAG BNSC Students: Embrace Your Course As Sacred Calling

Share

The pioneer students admitted into the Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) programme of the Nigerian Army College of Nursing (NACON) in affiliation with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been urged to see their admission as a calling, and the commencement of a transformative journey, not just into the academic world, but also into a new chapter of growth, commitment and discovery that will shape the character, values and commitment.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, stated this during the maiden matriculation for the pioneer students, and described the ceremony, held at the NACON College Auditorium, Myhoung Barracks, Yaba, Lagos, “as historic event.”

The official commencement of Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) Degree programme at the Nigerian Army College of Nursing (NACON), is a fallout from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Nigerian Army College of Nursing on October 17, 2022.

The Vice-Chancellor, while congratulating the matriculating students on their admission into the nursing programme, described as one of the most respected professions in the world, said the partnership between UNILAG and NACON gave birth to the Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) programme.

Ogunsola, therefore, assured NACON that it would benefit maximally from the academic rigour, impactful research and quality assurance UNILAG offers and is already known for, saying: “The Bachelor of Nursing Science programme is not a mere formal connection, but a living partnership.”

She further said: “Our curriculum, examinations, academic policies and faculty development are aligned with the standards of the university, ensuring that your degree carries weight, respect, and credibility globally.

“It also opens up opportunities for collaboration, higher studies, inter-collegiate research, and exchange programmes; such that you are not only trained as competent nurses, but also as thought leaders, researchers, and lifelong learners.”

The Vice-Chancellor, who decried the acute shortage of nurses in Nigeria owing to the JAPA syndrome and the resultant pressure on the very few existing hands, challenged the students to not only pursue a course of study, but also embrace their course as sacred calling.

Ogunsola said: “You are entering a profession that demands knowledge, compassion, skills, integrity, precision and patience. From this day forward, your hands will learn the science of healing; but your heart must learn the art of caring.

Let your vision be clear, your hearts be kind, and your resolve be unshakable. Go forth to learn, to serve, and to lead.” Ogunsola, a Professor of Medical Microbiology, stressed that UNILAG remains at the forefront of innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and the likes, as opportunities, which she urged the students to explore.

The high point of the ceremony was the formal presentation of the matriculating students to UNILAG ViceChancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola by the Commandant of NACON, Colonel Juliana Awuto, while the University Registrar, Mrs Victoria Wickliffe, administered the matriculation oath on the students.

