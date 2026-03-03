VC Tasks Nigerians On Continuous Learning, Innovative Leadership

NELFUND’s FG’s rescue pill to ease our financial burden –Parents

A call has gone to Nigerians to embrace continuous reading, writing, studying and learning as a way of living successfully in the present knowledge-driven economy that characterised today’s digital age. This is as they are also urged to embrace innovative leadership, especially as the knowledge economy of today demands continuous reading, studying and learning in order not to be left behind in the scheme of self, national and global development.

This call was made by the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, while addressing participants at the 5th Public Lecture series of the university. The theme of the lecture is “Innovation and Leadership in the Digital Age: Perspectives from Ireland.”

The Vice Chancellor, in his address, titled: “Readers and Leaders, Learners are Earners,” highlighted the characteristics of the digital age, which also refers to the Information Age, networks, Internet of Things, digitisation, long tail, misinformation and disinformation, dematerialisation, globalisation, commoditisation of experience, culture change and knowledge economy.

Adedimeji, who described knowledge economy as the creation of value without manual work, however, said that a large number of workers now create strategies, plans, codes, designs and research which are completely digital without any physical form.

While adding that “in a knowledge economy, consumption and production are based on intellectual capital as the system capitalises on discoveries and applied research,” he reiterated that “the knowledge economy of today demands continuous reading, studying and learning in order not to be left behind.” He stressed: “In the digital age of the existing knowledge economy, readers are leaders and learners are earners.

In other words, if you want to lead, read; and if you want to earn much; learn more. “It is those who learn new knowledge and skills that will have the capacity to innovate, solve problems and lead the right way. I am sure that perspectives from Ireland on these crucial issues will enrich our understanding of the nexus between innovation and leadership, both of which are interdependent in the sense that innovation is a product of leadership and good leadership is dynamic and innovative. In fact, leaders innovate to elevate.”

Meanwhile, in his lecture, a Leadership Consultant and former Senior Lecturer at the Atlantic Technological University, Ireland, Mr Paddy Harte, noted that innovation does not have to be something new, it could be something familiar that could be improved upon and sold elsewhere, while leadership is measured by the ability that develops others and sustain impact. Harte added that modern leadership has shifted from instruction to collaboration, while leadership should create room for experimentation.