VC Tasks Faculty To Align, Collaborate Widely On National Priorities

A call has gone to members of the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILA) to align their engagements with national priorities and collaborate widely with a view to fostering international reckoning and deepening the university’s impact among the comity of ivory towers.

The clarion call was made by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, while flagging off the maiden retreat of the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, UNILAG which was held at the Boardroom of UNILAG Guest Houses and Conference Centre. The Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences is one of the seven new faculties recently established which now brings the number of Faculties in the university to 19.

Participants at the retreat with the theme: “Strengthening Our Foundation, Shaping Our Future,” comprised academic staff from the five Departments under the newly established Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences; which are Anatomic and Molecular Pathology; Haematology and Blood Transfusion; Medical Microbiology and Parasitology; Clinical Pathology; and Clinical Pharmacology.

The Vice-Chancellor, while congratulating members of staff of the faculty, led by the Dean, Prof Fatimah Abdulkareem, pointed out that the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences was created with a vision of growth and accelerated progression in the field and studies of Basic Clinical Sciences education for national development.

Prof Ogunsola implored faculty members to dedicate time to building a strong community which would foster intellectual engagements and institute a strong collaborative research system across all departments and beyond.

The Professor of Medical Microbiology added that the faculty members should beam their search lights on ways to address every bureaucracy inhibiting external and international collaborations.

In her remarks at the opening session of the retreat, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics and Research, Prof BolaOboh, reiterated the university’s expectations on the new Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, even as she charged the rank and file of the faculty to initiate ideals which would drive local innovation and deepen the role of the faculty in the training of manpower for the medical field.

Prof Oboh applauded the faculty members for their commitment to steady progress, which she noted, would go a long way in boosting the fortunes of the new faculty.

Meanwhile, in their separate goodwill messages, the duo of Provost, College of Medicine, Prof Ademola Oremosu and Director, Academic Planning, Prof Matthew Ilori, charged the new faculty to come up with new academic programmes, innovations and research engagements which would strengthen the faculty’s identity and deepen its relevance.

The Dean, Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, Prof Abdulkareem and the Chairman, Retreat Planning Committee, Prof Titilope Adeyemo, set the tone for the event in their speeches, as they described the retreat as a “platform to foster a sense of community to drive all engagements, and secure the commitment of every faculty member.”

The highlight of the opening session was the presentation of plaques to the resource persons, who include Dr Tunde Popoola and Abimbola Adebakin, a Pharmacist by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ogunsola, who were invited to provide specialised knowledge and real world experience at the retreat. Activities during the technical session for the retreat centered on developing the Vision, Mission and Objectives for the faculty, as well as setting SMART goals and indicators.