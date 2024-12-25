VC Saga: Maikudi Qualified For VC Position, UniAbuja Insists

Share

As the controversy surrounding the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the University of Abuja deepens, the institution has insisted that its Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi was fully qualified for the position which she joined others to apply for.

UniAbuja in a statement signed by its Acting Director Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob on Wednesday in Abuja, also stated that the recent media reports and allegations concerning the ongoing selection process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor and alleged attack and harassment of journalists were misleading and exaggerated.

The university also insisted that within the five months of her capacity as Acting Vice Chancellor, Maikudi had recorded remarkable achievements

According to him, the Governing Council of the University has meticulously structured the selection process to ensure the emergence of the most competent and visionary leader to steer the institution toward greater achievements.

The statement partly reads: “These reports, which include claims of the imposition of a candidate—specifically the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi—as well as allegations of journalist harassment and protests by some professors, are misleading and exaggerated.

“To begin with, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, like all other candidates who have applied for the position of Vice-Chancellor, is fully qualified and competent to assume the role. Over the past six months, she has ably discharged her responsibilities as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“In fact, her remarkable overall accomplishment in the five months she has held forte has continued to attract widespread applause and commendation within the University and beyond.

“Efforts to unjustly malign her candidacy are baseless, and unwarranted, and appear calculated to create unnecessary tension and distract the University Council from its mandate.

“The University remains confident in the Council’s commitment to conducting a transparent, fair, and merit-based selection process in strict adherence to the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act and other relevant statutes.”

Commenting on the emergency Senate meeting on the Eve of Christmas as well as protests and manhandling of journalists, the University said, “While it is true that a meeting was initially scheduled to address the issue of two Senate members who walked out of the Joint Council/Senate Selection Board meeting regarding the selection criteria, no such meeting ultimately took place. The meeting was postponed to allow for alternative avenues of amicable resolution.

“Regarding claims of protests by some professors, the University affirms that it respects the right of staff to peaceful expression. However, it categorically denies any allegations of coercion or confrontation during the supposed Senate meeting, particularly as no such meeting occurred.

“Concerning reports of a journalist being manhandled, the University management has thoroughly investigated the incident. Findings indicate that the issue arose from a misunderstanding regarding the journalist’s identity and purpose on campus.

“Although one of the journalist’s vehicle tyres was briefly immobilised to prevent unauthorised departure, at no time was the journalist detained, assaulted, or subjected to any form of harm. Furthermore, no journalist who properly identified themselves was denied access to the University premises.

“The University reiterates its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive relationship with the media and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals within its community.

“As the institution continues to uphold its mission of providing quality education and fostering innovation, it calls on all stakeholders to allow the selection process to proceed without undue interference or politicisation. The process will be concluded with the utmost integrity and in the best interests of the University.”

