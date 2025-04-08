VC Restates Commitment To Linkages, Collaboration To Boost Academic Excellence

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said that the university will continue to pursue linkages and international collaborations to foster global competency and sharing of experience towards the attainment of global academic best practices.

This was even as she stated that the institution under her watch has increased its collaborative efforts in academic and professional relationships during the last one year.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this during the a pre-convocation press conference, organised to herald the commencement of the 28th convocation of the university for the 2023/2024 academic year, where over 11,917 graduating students would receive their scrolls for the award of Diploma, first degrees and Postgraduate degrees.

Prof Olatunji-Bello stated that under the linkage programmes and collaborations, several institutions within and outside Nigeria have partnered with LASU in various areas to strengthen research, innovation and enhance academic delivery.

These, she noted, include the renewal of the Partnership Agreement between LASU and Nigeria Air Force in October 2024 for research and exchange programmes; partnership with the Nigeria Immigration Service to co-host the next edition of African Borderlands research Network conference for the first time in Nigeria, among others.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, who recalled that the university recorded full accreditation for the 44 academic programmes presented for accreditation last year, except one with interim accreditation, as released by NUC in June 2024, added that the university in fulfillment of the Goal Two of her administration is determined to make LASU a research hub for national development.

She said: “It is important to state that universities play a crucial role in research and innovation, fostering economic growth and societal progress by generating new knowledge, educating future leaders, and facilitating knowledge transfer.

“Against this background and in fulfillment of the Goal 2 of our administration, which is to make LASU a research hub for national development, we have achieved the following since our last convocation: organised the sixth research and innovation fair of the university bringing together the town and gown to develop solutions to challenges that affect the society.”

Similarly, she recalled how the British Council recently approved a project between the university and the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, on a research titled: Gender-Based Violence in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria: Developing a Framework for Report and Support Channels for Policy and Practice.

In the area of Information Communication Technology (ICT), the Vice-Chancellor said LASU, in line with the management’s commitment to technological advancements of the institution, has launched its own online meeting application named TALKSPACE. Besides, she noted that her administration has also established another Faculty, which comprises the Department of Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, ICTY, and Software Engineering for the award of various degrees.

