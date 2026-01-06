VC Reaffirms Support For UNILAG Consult’s Innovative Initiatives

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, has reaffirmed her administration’s support for the University Consult and its innovative initiatives aimed at driving the institution’s growth and development. Ogunsola, who reaffirmed the management’s readiness to support initiatives that promote efficiency, visibility, and institutional growth, noted that UNILAG Consult remained a key driver of the university’s engagement with industry and the wider society.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this while receiving the leadership of UNILAG Consult Limited during a visit to the university management team, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof Muyiwa Falaiye, and Director, Academic Planning Unit, Prof Mathew Olusoji Ilori at the Senate House office of the of the 63-year-old institution.

Members of the delegation, led by the Board Chairman, Prof Uchenna Udeani, comprised key members of the Consult’s Board, including the Bursar, Mrs Oluwafunmilola Adekunle; Managing Director, Prof Lekan Oyefara; Secretary of the Board, Mrs Dorcas Olagunju; Senior Manager (Accounts), Mrs Oluyemi Adegoke; and Human Resources Manager, Miss Promise Etim.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Prof Oyefara stated that the visit was primarily to present 20 copies of Chronicles of Duoye Diri, the book recently launched in honour of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

He expressed gratitude to the university’s leadership and the Vice-Chancellor for their steadfast support for UNILAG Consult, particularly since his appointment as Managing Director of the Consult and throughout the planning of the book launch.

Oyefara, however, reiterated the Consult’s commitment to delivering on its core mandate, and outlined plans to impact the community through innovative student-focused entrepreneurship initiatives.

Responding further, the Vice-Chancellor thanked the delegation for the gesture and commended the Consult for its commitment to excellence and innovation, even as she underscored the vital role the Consult is playing in advancing the university’s enterprise objectives, and encouraged the team to continue to improve their operations and expand strategic partnerships.

The high point of the visit was the formal presentation of copies of the books to the Vice-Chancellor and other management staff of the university.