VC Position Dispute: UNIZIK Staff Get 7-Day Deadline To Withdraw Suits

The last may not have been heard concerning the dispute over the post of Vice Chancellor for Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, as the Governing Council of the institution has handed down a 7-day ultimatum for the withdrawal of all court cases against the school or face grave consequences.

It would be recalled that at the peak of the contest over who becomes the substantive Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, some staff of the institution filed suits at the Federal High Court challenging the outcome and appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Even as issues trailing the contest appear to be settling down, the staff have continued to pursue the matter seeking the cancellation of the appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as Vice Chancellor.

But in a recent internal memo signed by the Registrar of the university, Mrs R. I. Nwokike, dated November 11th 2024, the management of the university stated that; “The Pro Chancellor on behalf of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka issues this directive to all staff members who have filed lawsuits against the university.

