VC pledges to build world-class varsity

The Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Olumuyiwa Odusanya, has restated the management’s determination to build a world-class institution that would be the pride of all Lagosians.

This was even as the Vice-Chancellor pledged that the university will not compromise excellence and indulge any form of indiscipline from staff or students.

He disclosed this at a one-day orientation workshop organised for staff members of the institution, where he stated that to achieve being the best university envisioned, they need to work hard to achieve an enviable position in the Ivy League universities.

While saying that excellence refers to the quality of being outstanding, the Vice-Chancellor noted that to be a university that is outstanding and one of the best in the world remains his administration’s priority.

The theme of the workshop was “Building an Excellent World-Class University.”

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lanre Fagbohun advised that to be an excellent university, LASUSTECH must run a stable academic calendar, while the members of staff must be diligent, maintain discipline and encourage resolvable disputation.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof Segun Fatusi noted that to be the best, the university must encourage research, which is a mark that distinguishes any university.

Other factors for the attainment of an excellent world-class university discussed at the workshop include a mindset for an excellent university; research and grant-man-ship; staff-student relationship; pathway to internalisation; effective financial function; modern teaching and examinations and project management techniques.

In another development, the university as part of its community service/development drive aimed at ameliorating the suffering caused by the economic hardship has donated palliatives to the people of Araromi-Okegbegun and Lambo Lasunwon the university’s host communities.

The Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the management expressed gratitude to members of the communities for accepting the token donated to them.

Odusanya explained that the motive was to contribute the university’s quota towards the communities’ development and also support the elderly people.

“The university is not just about education, but impacting lives of those around and creating means to end or reduce poverty to its barest minimum. It’s a fact that universities develop communities that house them, to this end, we want our university to be impactful and we hope to make it continuous,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

He further implored members of the communities to help to take good care of the students living with them, saying that the communities should themselves as their parents as long as the students still study in the university.

Responding, the two Baales of the communities, Chief Atobajaye Tajudeen and Chief Olaiyiwola Idris of Araromi Okegbegun and Lambo Lasunwon communities, respectively, lauded the Vice-Chancellor and his management team for the gesture.