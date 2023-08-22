VC pledges to build culture of excellence, integrity, hard work

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, Oyo State, Prof Olanrewaju Olaniyan, has pledged that his agenda will be guided by the vision to ensure the building of a world-class University of Education that rests on sustainability thinking and entrepreneurial attitude in the teaching, research, and community services for the production of quality graduates. Prof Olaniyan was appointed last week by the Governor of Oyo State and Visitor to the university, Mr Seyi Makinde, as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university (former Emmanuel Alayande College of Education), which was recently converted to a university. While expressing gratitude to the governor for his appointment, he noted that the Visitor is already making sure that the university stands on a solid foundation, even as he stated that a good foundation was key to the development of any institution.

In a statement signed by him, and tagged “A New Dawn,” Olaniyan, who until his appointment was the Dean Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan (UI), assured the Visitor that he would work with every stakeholder in the university project towards ensuring that the university is guided by the solid foundation of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, which had been built over the years. The Vice-Chancellor said: “The building blocks laid by the great College of Education cannot be waved aside. It is my candid belief that the transition to becoming a university is a step in the right direction, and given the efforts of the Transition Committee and the Implementation Committee of the university, the process of leading the university to a great height is already shaped.

“My objective is, therefore, to ensure that the high quality and standards of education that our Governor, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde strives to bequest Oyo State, Nigeria and the world in general is achieved. “This being a public institution, I am aware that I must honestly work closely with the government, and government institutions on all matters affecting our university. Given the universal nature of universities, I must also work with other stakeholders including the private sector, development partners, civil societies, alumni, parents, staff, and students to attain the set goals.” According to him, with the support of the governor, the management had already commenced the process of studying and finding ways of harnessing the existing resources to ensure that the university progresses effectively within the next one week. This, he said, includes putting all the necessary university processes and actions in motion and ensuring the implementation of all the academic programmes in the five faculties of the university.