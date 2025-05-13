VC, Others Task Pioneer Students on Curiosity, Resilience

Share

Pioneer students of the African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, have been counseled on the need to take their studies seriously, just as they are urged to adopt the three principles of embracing curiosity, cultivating resilience and maintaining focus in order to attain success in their education.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, gave the advice while addressing the students during the university’s maiden matriculation, held at the University Hall.

In the address, titled: “Three Principles, Six Stories,” the ViceChancellor also highlighted the need for the students to imbibe diligence, hard work, trust, hope, confidence, love and positive attitude as their operational blueprint.

Explaining the need to embrace curiosity, he noted that the pursuit of knowledge is not confined to textbooks or lecture halls, but also in quality virtues and value systems.

Adedimeji, therefore, challenged them to always “ask questions, even the ones that seem unanswerable, and to challenge assumptions, on their own.”

“Explore disciplines and books outside your comfort zone, and dare to see the world through different lenses. Some of the most profound discoveries in history began with a simple question – What if? So, let that spirit of inquiry drive you,” he stated.

The Vice Chancellor, who also reiterated that cultivating resilience means that when challenges appear insurmountable, people should remain strong, stressed: “In those moments, remember that resilience is not the absence of failure, but the courage to rise after every fall.” Quoting Thomas Edison, he said: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Therefore, the Vice-Chancellor, in his admonition, stated: “Let your setbacks be stepping stones, whatever they may be, not stumbling blocks.

You are stronger than you think, and every challenge you overcome will shape you into the person you are destined to be.” Adedimeji also stressed that to maintain focus, the students must keep their eyes on the ball of their primary assignment in the university and be focused on their dreams.

“In a typical multiple choice question (MCQ), the type of examination that JAMB organises, there is only one key but there are many distractors. The task of the examiner is to distract you from the key and test your capacity to separate the wheat from the chaff. Your focus or key is your academics, your studies, and don’t let friends, desires and problems distract you,” he further advised the students.

Describing the African School of Economics as a unique university and centre of excellence in academic and character building, the Vice-Chancellor added that the university is not merely a place of learning, it is a community of thinkers, innovators, and leaders.

“It is a sanctuary for curiosity, a crucible for creativity, and a launch-pad for ambition. You have chosen to be here, and we have chosen you because we see in you the spark of greatness,” he noted.

Adedimeji, also the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University, Kwara State, however urged the matriculating students to always remember that they are part of something greater than themselves, and that their admission had made them to become part of a legacy of excellence, a tradition of innovation, and a commitment to making the world a better place.

“The future is not something that happens to you, it is something you create through commitment and effort,” he added. In his matriculation lecture, with the theme: “Education: The Pathway to Success in Life,” the Chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, Prof Michael Maduagwu, challenged the notion that money opens all doors, insisting that education does.

He, therefore, enjoined the students to imbibe the culture of reading, even as he said that the university provides an opportunity for them to read widely. Maduagwu said: “You cannot afford to confine yourself only within your course.

That would be too narrow. You have to expand your intellectual horizon through reading. “Today, with the computer and internet, there is an explosion and availability of information at your fingertips. There is virtually nothing that you would be looking for that you won’t find on the Internet.”

Share