VC, Media Scholars, Editors Rekindle Students’ Interest In Journalism 

The interests of Mass Communication Students in Nigerian universities have been rekindled, as scholars and editors allayed their fears, urging them to be buoyed by the impact they stand to make in the society as the voice of the voiceless and promoters of good governance.

Addressing over 500 Mass Communication students of the Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State in town and gown event in Ibadan, the resource persons described journalism as a noble profession which produced prominent Nigerian leaders like the first President of the country, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Premier of Western Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who were at the vanguard of the battle for Nigeria’s independence.

Making the point from the academia were the Vice-Chancellor VC Lead City University, Prof Kamoru Adeyemo; Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, Prof Lukmon Abioye, Prof Lambert Ihebuzor, Prof Taye Babaleye, Head of Department, Dr. Yemi Oginni, Dr. Bayonle Busari and Dr. Anthony Amedu.

Among the professionals were the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Yemi Sonde Media Group, comprising YES Media Academy, YES Media Academy Radio YES FM, Mr. Oluyemi ‘Bayo Sonde, Deputy Editor, Sunday Telegraph, Dr Biyi Adegoroye, Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Dr Suleiman Olarewaju and the Special Adviser, Media to the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Dr. Nneka Ikem Anibueze, and Mr. Oluwamayowa Okunato.

Addressing the theme, “Reawakening the Flame of Journalism Practices Among Students”, Sonde added that other veteran journalists like Chief Lateef Jakande, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo and Chief Segun Osoba were not only renowned journalists and editors, but rose to becoming governors at the dawn of democracy in the second and third republic, even as other journalists continued to hold government accountable in their reports, analysis and editorials till date.

Prof Adeyemo on his part said the rise of digital media, citizen journalism, and instant news, was transforming the field of journalism, adding that, despite these changes, the core tenets of responsible journalism—truth, integrity, and accountability remain unchanged.

According to him, the event presented an exceptional opportunity to rekindle the students’ passion for the principles of journalism, noting that by engaging with professionals who have faced the complexities of the industry, students of the school will gain insight into the nuanced realities of journalism, from ethical dilemmas to the practical skills required to investigate and report responsibly.

He hoped that interactions will inspire the students to approach journalism not only as a career but as a calling. “As they step forward, may they do so with a commitment to serving the truth, a dedication to upholding ethics, and a determination to give a voice to the voiceless.

Journalism has the power to build communities, foster understanding, and champion change. However, this power must be wielded with care, guided by integrity and a respect for the responsibility that each journalist bears,” he said.

Adeyemo added ”This occasion represents more than an academic gathering; it is a confluence of knowledge, experience, and inspiration that bridges the gap between academic learning and the practical world of media.

“We convene today with the goal of igniting a renewed passion and dedication among our students for the practice of journalism, an endeavor that reflects the true spirit of bridging the ‘town’ and the ‘gown.’”

Adegoroye, Olarewaju, Anibueze and others said that beyond the issue of unfair remuneration and associated risks, journalism students should be passionate about service, focused, identify role models in the profession, and be imbued with a commitment to serve the truth, a dedication to upholding ethics, and a determination to give a voice to the voiceless; be ready to contribute to good governance in the country and they would be adequately rewarded.

The gathering resolved that journalism has the power to build communities, foster understanding, and champion change, but this power must be wielded with care, guided by integrity and a respect for the responsibility that each journalist bears.

The roundtable served as an invaluable bridge, connecting the theoretical foundations acquired in the classroom with the on-the-ground experiences of seasoned journalists.

