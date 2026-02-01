Vc Laments Neglect Of Library, Information Science Programme

The Vice Chancellor of Northwest University, Kano, Professor Muktari Umar Bunza, has expressed sadness over the neglect of the Library and Information Science programme despite its critical importance to national development.

Speaking during a visit by members of the Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Bunza noted that Library and Information Science is a vital area of study that is unfortunately neglected.

He stated that it is challenging to find individuals committed to studying and enrolling in the programme. The VC emphasized that the scarcity of professional librarians is a significant issue, not only in the Northwest geopolitical zone but also across the country

He appealed to the public and community leaders to address this issue, stressing the need for professional librarians in institutions. Bunza encouraged students to look beyond the name of the programme and consider its employability prospects.

“There is no place you can study and graduate as a librarian and look for a job,” he said. The VC pledged to work closely with the LRCN to develop the Library and Information Science programme at the university.

He appreciated the council’s visit, which aimed to assess the university’s compliance with the programme’s rules and regulations. The university, which is over three years old, has five faculties and 17 programmes.