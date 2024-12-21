VC: High Costs of Operations Causing Shutdown of Courses in Varsitie

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has raised the alarm saying high costs of running and maintaining infrastructure in tertary institutions, are making most private varsities to shut down some of their academic programmes.

The development comes amidst lack of direct support for the private universities from the Federal Government.

Prof. Ayolabi who stated this at the 6th Convocation ceremonies of the university located at KM. 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Prayer City, Ogun State, that the approved new academic programmes, included, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nutrition and Dietetic, Public Health and Biomedical Technology.

Lamenting the development, Prof. Ayolabi stated that macro-economic policy challenges, high energy costs, inability to pay students’ school fees amidst hardships, and others are stalling some private varsities to discontinue the continuous academic programmes amidst fund paucity.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that MTU remains committed to its mission of raising a new generation of godly, skilled, and visionary leaders, saying “As we look to the future, we will continue to invest in academic excellence, moral fortitude, and spiritual growth.”

Prof Ayolabi added, “Mountain Top University remains deeply committed to community development. This year, we conducted impactful outreach programmes in health, education, and environmental sustainability. Our scholarship initiatives, supported by the DKO Scholarship Foundation and other organisations and individuals, have enabled many indigent students to access quality education.

“Moreover, we offer tuition rebates-25 per cent for children of MFM pastors and 15 per cent for MFM members demonstrating our commitment to inclusivity. Our Directorate of Community Development continues to foster strong relationships with our host community, government agencies, and parents,” he said.

While speaking to the 378 graduating students, Prof. Ayolabi stated: “Dear graduating students, today is not just an end but the beginning of a new chapter. As you step into the world, remember the values you have imbibed here- excellence, integrity, and service. You are not only only ambassadors of Mountain Top University but also light bearers of God’s Kingdom. Shine brightly, and make an impact wherever you go.”

