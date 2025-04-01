VC Firm Closes Fund At $55m To Power Climate Tech Startups

Share

With teams in Lagos, Nairobi, London and Colorado, Equator a climate tech venture capital firm, focused on sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the final close of its first fund at $55 million in commitments, to support seed and Series A-stage, tech-enabled ventures in the sectors of energy, agriculture and mobility through an overlooked phase in their funding journey.

Notable investors in the fund include British International Investment (BII), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Proparco, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), Shell Foundation and DOEN Participates.

Africa accounts for less than three per cent of the world’s energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to date, but Africans will be among the world’s most affected by the negative impacts of climate change.

In addition, the fundraising environment for start-ups in Africa is particularly challenging, with the continent receiving just 0.6 per cent of total global equity funding in 2024, bringing funding to its lowest level since 2020.

Less than a third of this capital flowed to climate-related sectors and only ten percent of that went to early-stage ventures.

Equator was founded with the intention of accelerating an equitable climate transition in sub-Saharan Africa by providing much-needed capital and active hands-on support to climate-tech ventures at a critical juncture in their start-up journey.

The VC firm is particularly well positioned with a team that has decades of experience both investing in and operating successful ventures in sub-Saharan Africa across a variety of sustainability-focused sectors.

Equator invests in highgrowth, ready-to-scale ventures that are driven by technology and business model innovation in their quest to address material economic and sustainability challenges in the region.

Nijhad Jamal, Managing Partner, Equator, said: “We have a unique and diverse team of technologists, operators and investors united by our obsession to drive momentum in the campaign for climate action in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our deep in-market presence, combined with our global experience and reach, allows us to forecast trends and develop theses that underpin our investments in proven technology and business model innovation to address local market challenges.”

Investors in the fund represent a wide swath of well-established global organisations that will be ideal partners to set Equator’s portfolio companies up for long-term success.

Early investors, including BII and GEAPP (an organization founded by the Rockefeller and Ikea foundations and the Bezos Earth Fund), have directly supported Equator portfolio companies with follow-on equity, debt or technical assistance.

Since the first close of the fund, Proparco, a subsidiary of the French development agency, and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, have both joined.

For IFC, the investment is their first-ever in a venture capital fund entirely focused on supporting businesses and innovation in the climate sector.

Equator has already backed some of the region’s most prominent early-stage companies, with many going on to raise significant equity rounds from a mix of global and regional investors including Odyssey Energy Solutions, Roam Electric and SunCulture.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

