VC, Expert Urge Nigerians, Africa To Embrace AI To Revolutionise Education

The Vice-Chancellor of African School of Economics (The Pan African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, has advised Nigerians, in particular, and Africans by extension, to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) with caution, saying that the digital space must be used ethically.

Adedimeji gave the advice in his address, titled: “The Past is Present, The Present is Now,” which he delivered at the maiden Public Lecture of the university.

The Managing Director and CEO of Galaxy Backbone Limited, an agency of the Federal Government, Prof Ibrahim Adeyanju, delivered the public lecture with the theme: “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Higher Education in Africa.”

According to Adedimeji, humanity today stands precariously at the brink of a precipice with fascinating and disruptive technologies that could be used to make life easy, and abused to commit atrocities.

He described Artificial Intelligence, once a subject of science fiction, as a current reality that permeates various facets of our lives with its amazing potential in education, adding that it is part of the past that is still present and it is an innovation that would still shape the future and the the future is here already.

The Vice-Chancellor stated: “With AI, it is possible for each student to receive personalised instruction.

We can also analyse vast amounts of data and gain insights into how each student learns best, meaning that a one-size-fits-all model of education may no longer be applicable or sustainable.

“AI opens new doors to customised learning experiences that nurtures each student’s potential. With instructional tools, education can be more dynamic, engaging and interactive, sparking curiosity, igniting creative thinking and fostering a love for lifelong learning,” he said.

“Based on the indispensable roles of AI in facilitating access to education, we know that AI can facilitate global access to quality education, the fourth Sustainable Development Goal, and bring world-class resources to remote and underserved areas, thereby breaking down geographical barriers and democratising access to knowledge.

“Students anywhere can also have access to the same cuttingedge materials and expert instruction available somewhere, leveling the playing field like never before. The opportunities are limitless.”

But, he warned against AI abuse, arguing that while Africans embark on the exciting journey that AI offers, there is a need for protocol, policies and frameworks to safeguard those values that are dear to us from being eroded so that technology, one day does not become our master, controlling and misleading us.

Meanwhile, in his lecture, the guest speaker, Ibrahim Adeyanju, a Professor of Cybersecurity, called on African leaders to modernise and revolutionise education with Artificial Intelligence.

While reiterating the importance of education in advancing sustainable development and achieving socio-economic growth, he expressed regrets that despite the progress that Africa has made in recent years, it is still constrained by backwardness in education which has limited its capacity to compete with some other regions of the world.

The AI expert, however, identified low teacher effectiveness and high rate of out-of-school children as some of the problems thwarting education development of Africans, even as he advocated for the integration of AI to address the challenges facing education in Africa.

“AI can revolutionise African education through language learning, chatbots and virtual classrooms.

It can also provide tailored learning experiences and improve access to quality education in remote areas,” Adeyanju noted.

He, therefore, recommended among others, forging culturally grounded and ethical frameworks, empowering educators through comprehensive training, bridging digital divides with strategic initiatives, fostering indigenous AI solutions.

