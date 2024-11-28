VC, David Umahi University, Prof Uneke, Advocates Digital Healthcare Payment

Share

The Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu, Ebonyi State Professor Jesse Uneke, has advocated the introduction of digital healthcare payment in the country for enhanced access to healthcare.

Uneke who doubles as the founder of African Institute for Health Policy and Systems, made the submission while delivering a lecture at a workshop on stakeholders engagement and Insight generation.

The lecture focused on the topic, “How Digital Healthcare Payments Can Drive Access and Affordability in Nigeria.” He said that digital healthcare payment will create payment flexibility, enable greater access to healthcare delivery and improved financial autonomy.

The workshop was part of the strategic efforts targeted at building collaboration, to lead research and implementation direction in Africa, with respect to digital health payment Initiative.

It was hosted by the office of the Vice Chancellor, the African Institute for Health Policy and Health Systems, Ebonyi State University; Solina Health; in collaboration with Makerere University School of Public Health and Digital Health Payment Initiative & Research in Africa (DHPI-R),

The University don opined: “Digital healthcare payment in Nigeria will reduce leakages, security risks and improve access to healthcare delivery”

According to him, “Digital healthcare payments can drive access, affordability, make it easier for patients to pay for medical expenses over time, reduces the upfront costs and drive greater affordability through payments in installments”

“Digitalising healthcare payments in Nigeria will improve financial autonomy, especially for women, which in turn translates with health autonomy.”

“Women who can track, plan, and control how they spend money are more likely to seek health services for themselves/ children, helping increase women’s financial control through secure digital wallets.”

Uneke however cautioned that the transition to digital payments across the healthcare system requires concerted efforts from stakeholders, community leaders, pharmacists, governments, private sector, as well as non-governmental organisations.

In attendance at the workshop were stakeholders in the health sector, telecommunication, financial institution including the representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), members of the academia, among others.

