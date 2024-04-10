VC Alleges Plan To Tanish University’s Image

The Vice Chancellor of Wesley University, Ondo, Prof. Samuel Sunday Obeka has raised the alarm over the plans by some individuals to tarnish the image of the institution. Obeka, in a statement, described a publication that the university was owing 29 months’ salary arrears as malicious and fallacious capable of tarnishing the institution’s credible image. The Vice-Chancellor in the statement said: “Without hesitation, we wish to unequivocally state that the alleged publication was malicious and fallacious, capable of denting Wesley University’s hard-earned reputation.

“We emphatically deny the publication concerning our highly reputable institution of learning, which can be attested to by the recent international partnerships with some national and international collaborations.” According to him, the university has signed an MoU with Gallaudet University Washington DC, and Girne University, North Cyprus via Mersin 10-Turkey.

He said the university has collaborations with Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), National Council for Special Needs Education, Presidential Amnesty International, Data Foundation/ FinStudiez Ltd. Inc. Obeka, who is also a Bishop of the Methodist Church explained that the university education is structured by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in such a way that it is governed by a separate Board of Trustees, Governing Council, and Senate. He said the Incorporated Board of Trustees of the Church does not interfere with university matters, stressing that the issue of pension collection from workers of Wesley University by Methodist Church Nigeria and non-remittance did not arise at all.