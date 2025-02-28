VC Alleges Marginalisation Of Varsity, Senatorial District

Share

The Vice Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Prof Temi Ologunorisa, has expressed concern over the absence of a quality hospital in Ondo South Senatorial district for students studying medical-related courses in the university.

Ologunorisa said since the Ondo South Senatorial District comprising six local governments where OAUSTECH is situated lacked quality hospitals, the government should upgrade one of the hospitals in the zone to a teaching hospital.

Addressing journalists ahead of the convocation ceremony of the university, Ologunorisa appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to upgrade the state hospitals in Okitipupa and Igbokoda to teaching hospital status to enhance the study of medi – cal-related courses.

He said: “The Ondo South Senatorial District has historically been the most under-served in terms of medical education.”

