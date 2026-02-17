VC Advocates Curriculum Focused On Capacities, Real-Life Skills, Not Content Coverage

The Vice Chancellor of African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, has advocated for a curriculum that focused on capacities, and not merely content coverage, but which every programme must define what graduates should be able to do in real life. This is as he added that in pedagogical reform, teaching should be problem-based learning, projectbased assignments, case studies, and real-world applications, while assignment must test competence, and not just memory.

He disclosed this while delivering the maiden convocation lecture of the Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State, with the theme: “Education Beyond Certification: Building Relevance and Resilience in a Disrupted Economy.” According to him, a disrupted economy is not only a threat but also a truth-revealer of the fragility of an education system that mistakes memorisation for mastery, and which reveals the poverty of an education culture that treats certificates as substitutes for competence.

Speaking further on disrupted economy, Adedimeji said it not only revealed the injustice of systems that blame individuals for failures produced by structural neglect, but that the disruption also creates openings, forces institutions to innovate and educators to rethink pedagogy, as well as forces students to treat learning as a life-long craft rather than a onetime event. However, he hinted that education beyond certification restores dignity to learning, and alerts the students that they are not a file to be processed into graduation, but rather human beings to be formed into agency.

“Education beyond certification says to the lecturer: you are not merely a transmitter of content; you are a designer of learning experiences that cultivate competence and character, and to the institutions; you are not merely a certificate factory, as they are public trust responsible for expanding capabilities, strengthening society and preparing citizens who can build, adapt and lead,” he stated.

On theorising education beyond certification, the Vice Chancellor noted that in addressing the critical paradigm of “education beyond certification,” at least three theoretical lenses help clarify the problem.

These, he pointed out, include the economics of signaling, where education can function as a signal to employers of underlying abilities such as discipline, intelligence or persistence, even when the content of schooling is not directly used on the job.

In a labour market where employers could not easily observe competence, and certificates become shorthand, he noted that the risk is that if education becomes primarily a signalling contest, then students optimise for what is measurable on transcripts rather than what is useful in life, while they chase grades, not mastery; credentials, and not competence.

Therefore, Adedimeji stressed that if taken seriously, resilience becomes more than a buzzword, but a measurable outcome, and indeed a culture that permeates our educational ecosystem building excellence across board as everyone is on their toes to do more and be more. He said: “It is in this regard that I urge our pioneer graduating set to appreciate to be resilient and keep running because that is the need of the day and the demand of a disrupted economy.

Speaking further, he added that the second lens is credentialism and social stratification, which argued that modern societies often expand educational requirements not necessarily because jobs require more skill, but because credentials become tools of status competition and gatekeeping. In such a system, Adedimeji stated that the certificate could become an end in itself, especially in Nigeria, like many postcolonial societies with strong bureaucratic legacies, has deep cultural investment in certificates as markers of legitimacy and upward mobility.

“The tragedy is when the labour market cannot absorb certificate-holders into dignified work, or when certificate-holders discover that the certificate was never sufficient in the first place,” he lamented.

With resilience to the rescue, the convocation lecturer, who stated that resilience must be defined carefully because it matters in a disrupted economy, stressed that in scholarly work, resilience is more nuanced for which influential framing described not as a rare trait found only in extraordinary people, but as “ordinary magic;” a set of processes that emerge when basic protective systems are working, including supportive relationships, effective problem-solving, selfregulation, and opportunities to develop competence.

He said: “Resilience also has a social ecology which emphasizes that it is not only located inside the individual, it is also located in the availability of resources, cultural meaning, supportive systems and social structures that enable people to navigate adversity.

“In the Nigerian context, where adversity may include financial strain, power supply instability, strikes, insecurity and uneven digital access, it would be intellectually lazy to preach resilience only as personal grit. A student can be disciplined and still be derailed by systemic disruptions. Conversely, strong systems can help an average student thrive.”