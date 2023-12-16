VAWG: PIND Reiterates Commitment To End Scourge in Niger Delta

Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), has said that it is committed to ending Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in the oil region. In a statement issued to mark this year’s 16 days of activism, Tunji Idowu, Executive Director of PIND, said that VAWG persists in the Niger Delta despite ongoing efforts by stakeholders. Idowu noted that PIND’s peace map recorded at least 490 incidents of VAWG between 2015 and 2023.

The statement reads: “This year alone, reported incidents include rape, witchcraft-related violence, domestic abuse, girl-child molestation, and targeted ritual killings, posing significant threats to human and women’s security with potential socio-economic and political repercussions. “PIND has been at the forefront of addressing VAWG in the Niger Delta, investing time and resources in collaboration with local organisations.

“For the 2023 commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism, PIND remains committed to continuing these efforts.” He added that in line with the sub-theme for the commemoration this year, “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls in the Niger Delta Region,” PIND is working with six female-headed organisations to conduct targeted awareness campaigns, skills acquisition, and capacity-building activities.

The organisations include the South-South Professional Women Association (SSPWA) in Edo State, the Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative (WEPBI) in Imo State, and the Develop- ment Initiative for Community Impact (DICI) in Delta. Others include the Women and Community Livelihood Foundation (WOCLIF) in Akwa Ibom State and the Betterliving Foundation and Capacity Development (BEFCAD) in Ondo State.