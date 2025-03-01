Vatsa’s Nephew: Babangida saw Vatsa as Threat to Becoming Civilian President

Share

…says he killed my uncle to instill fear in the military

The recent book launch of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida has continued to raise dust. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, a nephew to the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, talked about his life and times as well as circumstances leading to his execution. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa?

General Vatsa was my uncle whom I lived with.

Growing up, what kind of father was the late Major-General Vatsa to his children and you?

He was a loving father and uncle. He was also a disciplinarian who wanted the best for all of us whether you were his child or relative. He never joked with our future, so he made education a great priority for all of us. My uncle was someone who cared so much for the welfare and well-being of his family members. I remember that he won’t eat his meal until everyone had eaten his or her meal. He would make sure that the last person had taken his or her meal before eating. For him, there was no room for any of us to be rude or insolent to elders. He was very cultured.

Why do you say so? I mean why do you describe him as cultured?

He made sure that at all times, we all gave respect to those who were older than us. As a rule in the house, a younger child must bow or genuflect to an elder and must not be seen standing erect while greeting an elder. If you disrespected an elder, he would scold you.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

He was very loving to his wife. He cared for her so much in keeping with the tradition of the military which says that the wife is a rank ahead of her soldier spouse at home. Like any other soldier of his time, he loved and respected his wife.

Apart from the fact that he never tolerated people being rude to elders, what other things would anybody do that would make him very angry?

My uncle would have issues with you as a child if you failed to do well in school. If you came home with a friend, he would ask you ‘who is that your friend?’ He was particular about the company that we kept. In fact, my uncle was fond of selecting friends for us. He did that because he wanted us to be cultured and that the only way that could happen was the caliber of people that we mingled with. If anyone came home with unkempt hair, he would ask the family barber to come and cut his hair. He used to beg us to conduct ourselves properly and to refrain from dragging the family name in the mud.

You said the late General was a disciplinarian, was there any time that he used the cane on you or any member of the family?

He hardly used the cane on anyone but none of us liked to be punished by him.

In what way did he punish you when you offended him?

You see, my uncle had a timetable for all of us in the house, for instance, we had various times when we had to eat, go for siesta and go out for games. Now, if you commit any offence, he would send you to his library to read books. When you were doing that, you would be hearing others playing. Through such, I was able to read various literature works. On the other hand, if you were well behaved and doing well in school, you would become his favourite and he would do all within his power to encourage and support you.

Your house must have been a very busy place, what caliber of people usually came to visit your uncle at home?

You know that he was a man of the people. A lot of people usually visited him at home. The house was usually very busy. If you recollect, in one of his statements during his trial, he said he had made friends for Nigeria, not only for himself. He was a man of the people. He was very open to all.

When did he usually wake up and what was the first set of things that he did?

I remember that he used to wake up very early in the morning and the first thing he did was to say his early morning prayers. Some times before we woke up, he had gone out for his early morning exercise routine. He never joked with that as a soldier. He was of the habit of engaging in exercises. Don’t forget that he was a Muslim but he insisted that we (who are Christians on our side) go to church on Sundays. He understood that the family was mixed in terms of religion but one thing he would not take from you was not to go to church; he made sure that as Christians we went to church. If you failed to go, he had a way of finding out because he was very close to the Reverend Father because they were friends, so we dared not miss church. When we came back, he would ask us to tell him the lesson that we brought from church.

When did he eat his breakfast and what was his favourite meal?

I told you that he was a man of culture who loved local and traditional cuisines. You know that the wife was from Calabar (in Cross River State), whenever he was visiting there, the relations and cousins would prepare a meal called Ekpang Koko for him and he would eat it with relish. He never discriminated against any cuisine from anywhere in the world.

You said that the house was usually busy, could you mention any of his professional colleagues that usually came to visit him at home?

Immediately his arrest came, the house became deserted. Whenever some of his friends came, we usually went to the children section of the house and we never listened to their conversations.

Did he tell you what prompted him to join the army?

We never discussed that but what I know is that he was a member of the boys scout since his days in secondary school. I think he got the inspiration to join the military from there. He was a scouter, a very good one at that.

Would you say that his relationship with former Military President Ibrahim Babangida also played a role in his choice of the military as a profession?

(Cuts in) Not at all!

He had many friends with whom he joined the military; I mean the likes of General Garba Duba…

(Cuts in) They were school mates at the Government College, Bida. I am talking about the likes of General Gado Nasco, General Garba Duba that you mentioned as well as General Sani Bello. They were all school mates at Bida. They all joined the Army together.

Did he tell you what his secondary school days were like with these gentlemen?

My uncle was not given to making such discussions with us. It was after the incidence (the coup saga) that we heard that he and General Ibrahim Babangida had been nursing some animosity against each other with people saying they had envied each other right from school. We saw the whole thing clearly.

Your mean you saw this rivalry between the two of them while growing up or was there any occasion where he had to complain?

My uncle was not a man that made open complain on issues a way of life. He never did that to us, his children to hear. He was very discreet about how he did his things.

When he decided to join the military after secondary school, was the family opposed to this move?

As at the time he was joining the military and at their level that time, I don’t think the family would have opposed the move.

General Vatsa was a writer and poet, what did you see of him in this light?

The man was an avid reader, and poetry means that you have a vision with respect to what you think the society should be. I think he eventually developed himself into the act of writing poems.

In the process of writing poems, he came into contact with greats such as Professors Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe and JP Clark, what did you see of his relationship with them?

He was their friend and he was even their (Association of Nigeria Authors) chairman at a time. If you remember, when he was convicted, Wole Soyinka and the other names that you mentioned went to General Babangida to plead on his behalf but they were shocked when announcement came that General Vatsa and others had been executed a few hours before. This was after General Babangida had promised to look into their demands.

Where were you when General Vatsa was arrested for the coup plot?

I was in Kaduna!

Okay, when you got the news that he had been arrested, what came to your mind?

For me, the news was not a palatable one. It is not something to be happy about. We kept calm and we all started praying for his safe return. For those of us who had the opportunity of being with him when he was detained, he told us that he did not commit the offence and we believed him. We feel betrayed because, immediately General Babangida overthrew General Muhammadu Buhari, General Vatsa and General Tunde Idiagbon were not in the country. They were in Saudi Arabia for Hajj. When they came back, General Vatsa went to meet IBB to inform him (IBB) of his desire to retire from the military but IBB refused to let him go and offered him the position of the Minister of the FCT. It must be noted that this was the first non-military appointment General Vatsa ever got. Before then, he never had nor lobbied for any political appointment. The question that we must ask General Babangida who said in his book that the coupists wanted to bomb bridges in Lagos and highbrow areas in Lagos is, ‘do you plan coups from the air? If you look at the history of coups and coup making in Nigeria, hardly would you find officers other than men of the Nigerian Army, not sister military organisations involved in it, except that of the so called ‘Vatsa Coup’. Most of the people executed with him were Air Force officers. Their claim is that these officers were planning to bomb Dodan Barracks from the air. These are the questions that continue to baffle us as a family. Apart from my uncle, Nigerians want to know who killed Dele Giwa.

Was there any attempt by the family to see him in detention before his execution?

Yes! His children visited him during his detention in Kirikiri. They went there to see him in the night and he told them that he was innocent of the allegations that were levelled against him.

Did the family harbour any fear of his likely execution considering the long term friendship between him and General Babangida?

From the things he wrote and sent home to us and what we read, there had been this hatred between them for so long. It was just that General Babangida had the opportunity to actualise his own plan.

What do you think must have prompted this hatred considering the fact that General Vatsa was not the only school mate of General Babangida who joined the military with him

If you read the latest book by General Babangida, he stated that when he was the Head Boy at Government College, Bida, General Vatsa never gave him his respect. Let say for instance in your organisation, the person that you are better than would now begin to look at you as a threat, forgetting that God gave everyone different gifts. In the same class, there would be students who would be fast learners while others would learn slowly. By the time you realise that the other person has an edge over you in some areas, envy would set in. I believe that was how the whole thing started and metamorphosed into one taking the other person’s life using state apparatus.

But in spite of all this, they were relatively close, in fact your uncle was the Best man during General Babangida’s wedding…

(Cuts in) General Babangida only wanted to use him as an example to other officers in the military. If you remember, the current North Korean president executed his own uncle. You may want to ask, what prompted him (the North Korean leader) to kill his uncle? It was to send a clear message to the military personnel by making them realise the fact that if he could do such to his uncle, he would do it to anyone else. General Babangida executed General Vatsa to put fear into the minds of other military officers. To send a message to them that, ‘if he could do that to his best friend, he could do it to anyone else.’ To me, this was one of the principles of (Niccolo) Machiavelli. After the execution, most officers in the military began to fear and that made him able to achieve all that he had planned to achieve.

Why do you say so?

Remember that he styled himself a Military President, he was scheming to become a civilian president and the only person that he saw as threat was General Vatsa as well as others who knew him so well. General Vatsa knew him so well and he saw him as a threat and the only thing to do was to get rid of him. Let me tell you, three military tribunals tried General Vatsa. He was acquitted by the first and the second ones but was eventually convicted by the third. When General Domkat Bali announced his execution, it seems that the AFRC (Armed Forces Ruling Council) was divided over whether to execute him or not but because General Babangida wanted him out of the way, he (General Vatsa) and the others were hurriedly executed to put a seal to it. We were told that there was heated argument but before the AFRC could come to a conclusion, they had been executed.

Where were you when the execution took place and what was your immediate reaction to it?

I was in Kaduna when the execution took place. We have a family house in Kaduna and I can tell you that the news wasn’t too palatable for me. It was a very sad day for the family.

