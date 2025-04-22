Share

Cardinals are scheduled to convene on Tuesday to finalize arrangements for the funeral of Pope Francis, whose sudden death on Monday has sent shockwaves through the Roman Catholic Church and beyond.

World leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, which will precede the gathering of a conclave next month to elect the Church’s new leader.

The Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff died unexpectedly following a stroke and cardiac arrest, marking the end of a papacy defined by both its outreach to the marginalized and its frequent tensions with conservative factions.

Earlier this year, Pope Francis had spent five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia but had appeared to recover, returning to his Vatican residence nearly a month ago. He made what would become his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, addressing the faithful in St. Peter’s Square.

In accordance with centuries-old tradition, the pope’s death triggered a series of ceremonial and administrative protocols. Vatican officials have already begun preparations, including the ceremonial destruction of the “Fisherman’s Ring” and the lead seal, symbols of papal authority, to prevent their misuse.

“We want to thank the Lord for the gifts he has given to the whole Church with the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope,” Cardinal Mauro Gambetti told a crowd gathered for prayers in St. Peter’s Square on Monday evening.

All cardinals currently in Rome have been summoned to meet at the Apostolic Palace at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday to coordinate funeral plans and discuss the Church’s interim governance.

Among the dignitaries expected to attend the funeral are U.S. President Donald Trump, who often sparred with the pontiff over immigration policy, and Argentine President Javier Milei, from the pope’s native country.

The Vatican has indicated the funeral is likely to be held between Friday and Sunday, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

In an unexpected departure from tradition, Pope Francis stipulated in his final testament, released posthumously on Monday, that he wished to be interred at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, rather than the customary burial site of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Beyond funeral preparations, the cardinals will begin overseeing the day-to-day affairs of the Holy See ahead of the conclave, expected to begin no earlier than May 6. Church rules require the election to start within 15 to 20 days of a pope’s passing.

At least 135 cardinals are eligible to vote in what is expected to be a closely watched and highly secretive process, though as of now no clear frontrunner has emerged to succeed Francis.

