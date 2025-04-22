Vatican Releases Images Of Pope Francis Coffin Ahead Of Funeral

Share

Following the demise of Pope Francis, the Vatican announced that the Holy Father’s funeral would take place on Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST, 08:00 GMT).

The Vatican also released images of Pope Francis in an open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

According to the statement, the Pope will be taken to St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning, where his casket will remain until burial for the public to pay their respects

The Church custom said it should typically be held within four to six days after the pontiff’s death – with the funeral mass taking place in St Peter’s Square.

READ ALSO

Papal funerals have traditionally been elaborate affairs, but Pope Francis acted last year to simplify his arrangements.

He will be the first Pope in more than a century not to be buried in the Vatican, in the crypt of St Peter’s Basilica opting instead to be laid to rest in Rome’s Basilica of St Mary Major, near his favorite icon of the Madonna.

The Pope also requested to be buried in a simple wooden casket, unlike his predecessors who were buried in the traditional three nesting coffins made of cypress, lead, and oak.

Share