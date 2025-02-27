Vatican: Pope Resumes Some Work, Remains In Critical Condition

Share

Information released yesterday by the Vatican says that Pope Francis has partially resumed some work inspite of his continuing critical condition in the hospital.

Francis, 88, is sitting in an armchair while continuing his therapy, which includes receiving additional oxygen via a tube through his nose.

He is eating normally, the Vatican said. The results of his latest computer tomography, which the pope underwent on Tuesday, will probably be published in the evening, the Vatican said.

It is hoped that this will provide information about the further course of his severe, double pneumonia and also about the chances of recovery.

Francis spent a “peaceful night” on Tuesday evening without any additional complications, the Vatican said yesterday morning. “There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and haemodynamic parameters continue to be stable.”

