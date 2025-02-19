Vatican: Pope Francis Has Pneumonia In Both Lungs

Share

Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs and his condition remains “complex”, the Vatican says.

The 88-year-old has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday.

“The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon… demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy,” the Vatican said.

It said lab tests, a chest X-ray and the Pope’s clinical condition “continue to present a complex picture”. Despite this, the Vatican said the pontiff remained in “good spirits” and spent the day “reading, resting and praying”, reports the BBC.

