Vatican Gives Update On Pope Francis Health, Shares Photo

As well-wishers seek an update on the health status of Pope Francis, the Vatican on Sunday released the first photograph of the 88-year-old pontiff since he was admitted to the hospital over a month ago.

New Telegraph recalls that Pope Francis was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 with bronchitis, later diagnosed with double pneumonia and a polymicrobial infection.

However, the photo shared by the Vatican shows Pope celebrating Mass in his prayer room, wearing a purple stole while seated in a wheelchair in front of an altar.

Notably, he is the only person visible in the photograph.

A Vatican statement confirmed the development: “This morning, Pope Francis concelebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the 10th floor of the Policlinico Gemelli.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pope Francis addressed worshippers from his hospital room, describing his health struggles as a “Period of trial.”

He expressed gratitude for the prayers and unwavering support he has received while also appreciating the medical staff for their dedication.

Since his hospitalization, he has not been seen in public until the release of this photograph, offering the world a first glimpse of his recovery.

