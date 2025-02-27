Vatican Gives Fresh Updates On Pope Francis’ Health

Share

Contrary to the rumour making rounds on some news platforms, the Vatican has revealed that Pope Francis is showing further improvement.

The Vatican made this known while giving fresh updates on the 88-year-old’s health status on Wednesday, February 26.

However, it cautioned that the prognosis remains reserved for the 88-year-old fighting pneumonia, noting that a mild renal insufficiency detected at the weekend had resolved.

According to the bulletin, the Vatican noted that the clinical conditions of the Holy Father in the last 24 hours have shown a further, slight improvement since being in the hospital on February 14.

The Vatican also noted that a CT scan performed on Tuesday showed normal progression of the pulmonary inflammatory condition while blood tests on Wednesday confirmed the improvement.

New Telegraph recalls that the Argentine pope was originally admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital with breathing difficulties and bronchitis, but his condition subsequently deteriorated, sparking widespread concern among Catholics.

Respiratory attacks he suffered at the weekend that required high levels of oxygen and blood transfusions have not been repeated, according to the Vatican, although he continues to receive oxygen and do breathing exercises.

As Catholics across the globe pray for Francis, doctors have warned the path to recovery could be long, with the Jesuit pontiff likely staying in hospital beyond this week.

Despite his critical condition, the leader of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Catholics has kept up with Church matters from his hospital suite, according to the Vatican.

