VAT On Banking Charges Not New, NRS Clarifies

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dismissed reports suggesting that Value-Added Tax (VAT) has been newly imposed on banking services, including electronic money transfers, fees, and commissions, describing such claims as misleading and incorrect.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NRS clarified that VAT has always applied to banking services and was not newly introduced under the Nigeria Tax Act.

The statement, signed by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the NRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, explained:

“The Nigeria Tax Act did not introduce VAT on banking charges, nor did it impose any new tax obligation on customers in this regard. VAT has long applied to fees, commissions, and charges for services rendered by banks and other financial institutions under Nigeria’s existing VAT regime.”

The NRS urged the public and all stakeholders to disregard misinformation circulating in some sections of the media and to rely only on official communications for accurate, authoritative, and up-to-date tax information.

To provide further clarity, the statement also included a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on VAT, addressing common concerns and ensuring Nigerians understand their tax obligations correctly.