VAT: N’East States Received N124.22bn Proceeds, Generated N36.04bn

Share

…S’South raised N364.99bn, got N171.18bn

The six states of the North East part of the country, collectively generated 36.04 billion and received 124.22bn as Value Added Tax ( VAT) allocation in the first quarter of 2025, latest data on VAT by Statisense hasrevealed. Statisense references Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Revealing the latest VAT figures generated and received by the six states making the North East, Statisense in its official X handle over the weekend, listed states in the zone as Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe and Taraba. In the second edition of VAT generated by the zone series, Statisense data showed that while Adamawa state generated N9.12 billion first quarter of 2025, it received 21.13 billion.

Borno state generated N7.87 billion in VAT and received 23.02 billiin, Bauchi generated N6.30 billion and received 23.84 billion; Yobe state generated 5.81 billion and got N18.94 billion in return and Gombe generated 4.61bn VAT in first quarter of 2025 and got N18.85 billion. Similarly, states in South – South comprising Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers generated N364.99 billion VAT in the first quarter of 2025 and received N171.18 billion.

According to the VAT breakdown of South- South zone by Statisense, Rivers generated N278.23 billion, it received 60.27 billion. Bayelsa generated 27.26 billion and received N20.44 billion, Edo N20.73 billion got N22.71 billiin; Delta N20.04 billion received N24.47 billion; Akwa Ibom generated N16.08 billiin VAT in first quarter of 2025 and got N23.59 billion while Cross Rivers generated N 2.65 billion and received N19.70 billion.

Analysis of VAT proceeds shared by FAAC in first quarter of 2025 to the three tires of government (federal,states and local government councils) showed a total of N1.9 trillion VAT was shared in the first quarter of 2025 to federal, states and local government councils.

Of the VAT sum shared, state government got the highest allocation in the sum of N1.683 trillion followed by the federal government N1.650 trillion followed by the local government councils N1.232 trillion. VAT proceeds between January 2025 to March 2025( first quarter) is higher compared to N1.43 trillion VAT shared in Q1 2024 to three tires of government.

Of the N1.9 trillion shared as VAT proceeds, states got the highest chunk in the sum of N960.9 billion followed by local government councils N672.7 billion while the federal government received the lowest in the sum of N288.3 billion. Currently, VAT revenue is shared as follows: 15 per cent to the federal government, 50% to states, and 35% to LGAs.

According to VAT breakdown, in January 2025 , total VAT proceeds realized was N718.781 billion. Of this amount, the federal government share was N107.81 billion, states got N359.391billion while local government councils received N251.573 billion.

Share