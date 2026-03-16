VAT: ‘More Supportive Macroeconomic Environment’ll Drive Revenue Growth’

Analysts at CSL Research have said that they expect, “a more supportive macroeconomic environment,” to continue to propel growth in Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on VAT collections data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

They noted that VAT collections in the country rose to N2.3 trillion in Q3 2025, “reflecting a 10.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase from the N2.1 trillion recorded in Q2 2025 and 28.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from the N1.7 trillion posted in Q3 2024, highlighting strong growth in consumption-related tax revenue.”

The analysts also noted that the total VAT revenue was mainly driven by domestic payments of N1.1 trillion, while foreign and import-related payments contributed N680.2 billion and N479.8 billion, respectively.

While noting that domestic economic activity remained the largest source of VAT revenue, the analysts, however, pointed out that cross-border and import-related transactions also contributed significantly to government tax receipts during the quarter.

In addition, they noted that in terms of sectoral contributions to VAT, manufacturing led with 25.9 per cent, while information and communication contributed 18.8 per cent, and mining and quarrying accounted for 14.9 per cent.

Furthermore, the analysts stated that: “In terms of quarterly performance, we highlight that administrative and support service activities recorded the highest growth rate at 89.3 per cent, followed by arts, entertainment, and recreation (82.5%) and human health and social work activities (32.4%), showing strong expansion in these service-related sectors.

Conversely, real estate activities experienced the steepest decline at 51.3 per cent, followed by household employment and own-use production activities (-36.2%), and other service activities (20.3%).” “We expect VAT revenue to maintain its upward trajectory, bolstered by a more supportive macroeconomic environment.

For the industrial sector, we note that the recently launched Nigeria Industrial Policy (NIP), aimed at expanding the output of the industrial sector, should help improve tax receipts, especially if implemented effectively,” they added.

New Telegraph reports that the Federal Government’s new tax laws, which took effect from January 1st, this year, are expected to significantly boost VAT collections as this growth will be driven by new measures contained in the new laws, such as mandatory e-invoicing, the expansion of VAT to financial service fees and the shift to a consumptionbased derivation model for revenue allocation.

Financial experts note that while the standard 7.5 per cent VAT rate remains unchanged, the new system now allows broader input VAT recovery for businesses.