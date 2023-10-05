VAT: LCCI Urges FG to Extend Waiver to Energy Components, Food

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has applauded the Federal Government for the temporary suspension of 7.5 Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel, saying it is in tandem with recent VAT rate adjustments across European countries.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in a release yesterday in Lagos. She said that the chamber was concerned about the additional cost of 7.5 per cent diesel tax on business operations and its transmission to final consumers. Precisely, she pointed out that the 7.5 per cent VAT was contributing negatively to high cost of production in the country’s manufacturing sector and other sectors of the economy.

She noted that with the temporary removal of the 7.5 VAT on diesel, the chamber suggests that to relieve businesses and consumers during this period of debilitating inflation, the government should extend reductions in VAT rates to other energy, fuel, and gas prices as well as staple food items.

Almona said: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) wishes to commend the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the VAT on diesel temporarily. We were particularly concerned about the additional cost of 7.5 per cent diesel tax on business operations and its transmission to final consumers.

“The suspension of VAT temporarily on diesel in response to the current economic challenges is laudable. This is comparable to recent VAT rate adjustments across European countries where lower VAT rates on gas, electricity and basic supplies were implemented by EU-member states in response to economic challenges.

“For example, in Germany, to ease the burden of inflation, the VAT rate was reduced on natural gas from 19 per cent to seven per cent until March 2024. “Also, Belgium cut down energy costs permanently by 6 per cent, while The Netherlands reduced VAT on natural gas, electricity, and district heating from 21 per cent to nine per cent. In Ireland, VAT on gas and electricity is reduced to nine per cent for six months.”