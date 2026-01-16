VAT Is On Charges Collected By Banks On Customers’ Transactions –NRS

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dispelled misinformation on the imposition of Value-Added Tax (VAT) on banking services, including electronic money transfer, fees and commission, describing the reports as incorrect and misleading.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, NRS said VAT had always applied to banking services and was not newly introduced under the new tax law, the Nigeria Tax Act.

The statement signed by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the NRS Chaitman, Zacch Adedeji, explained that “the Nigeria Tax Act did not introduce VAT on banking charges, nor did it impose any new tax obligation on customers in this regard.”

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) wishes to address and correct misleading narratives circulating in sections of the media suggesting that Value Added Tax (VAT) has been newly introduced on banking services, fees, commissions, or electronic money transfers. This claim is categorically incorrect.

“VAT has always applied to fees, commissions, and charges for services rendered by banks and other financial institutions under Nigeria’s long-established VAT regime. The Nigeria Tax Act did not introduce VAT on banking charges, nor did it impose any new tax obligation on customers in this regard.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service urges members of the public and all stakeholders to disregard misinformation and to rely exclusively on official communications for accurate, authoritative, and up-to-date tax information,” the statement said.

The statement also included a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on VAT as it relates to the tax law in order to provide further clarity on other areas of concern to Nigerians.