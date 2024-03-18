VAT: Improved Services Boost Banks, Others Contribution to N393bn

Following sustained rebound in Value Added Tax (VAT) collections in the country, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions have contributed N393.01 billion to the total sum of N4.62 trillion generated as local payments (non import) by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s report, the contributions cover between 2021 and 2023. Specifically, New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Sectoral Distribution of Value Added Tax” reports released by the NBS indicates that the VAT sectoral collection for financial and insurance activities stood at N67.91 billion in 2021, N109.3 billion in 2022 and N215.8 billion in 2023.

Thus, financial and insurance activities contributed a total of N393.01 billion to the VAT generated by the FIRS in the last three years. All banks and financial institutions- except those granted exemption- are required by the VAT Act to charge VAT on services rendered by them to their customers and account for the same to the FIRS. Further analysis of the Bureau’s reports shows a significant increase in VAT generated by banks and other financial institutions between 2021 and 2023, compared with previous years.

Indeed, until it rebounded to N24.77 billion in 2020, the amount of VAT generated by banks, insurance and other financial institutions had maintained a downward trend. For instance, while total collections from VAT generated by the sector in 2016 stood at N25 billion, it declined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017. It further dropped to N18.5 billion and N17.15 billion in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Analysts attribute the significant increase in VAT collections in the last three years to the Federal Government’s decision to increase the VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent in February 2020.

Also, in a report released in late 2022, CSL Stockbrokers predicted that surging inflation in Nigeria would continue to push up revenue generated from VAT collections. As the firm put it, “since VAT is deducted by applying VAT rate on the value of transactions, an increase in prices of goods and services will necessarily imply growth in VAT collections.”

Furthermore, analysts believe that various initiatives introduced by the Federal Government in recent years, in its bid to generate more revenue from non-oil sources, contributed to the sharp increase in VAT collection in the last three years. For instance, New Telegraph reports that in November 2022, the FIRS announced, via a public notice, the appointment of deposit money banks (DMBs) and Telco giants MTN and Airtel to withhold VAT charged on all taxable supplies made to them, stating that the new policy would take effect from January 1, 2023.

The Service said that the companies were expected to remit to it the VAT they would withhold on or before the 21st day of the month immediately following the month the tax was withheld. According to the FIRS, failure by the VAT Agents to comply with the new directive would result in a penalty of 150 per cent of the amount not collected, plus 5% interest above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy rate as prescribed under Section 34 of the VAT Act.