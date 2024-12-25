VAT Distribution: A Call For Equitable Solutions

Share

The contentious discourse over the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution formula gained momentum following the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s (RMAFC) recent remarks.

While RMAFC has voiced support for the broader tax reform bills before the National Assembly, their reservations regarding VAT revenue allocation have underscored deepseated tensions within Nigeria’s fiscal framework.

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, issued a clarion call for constructive engagement to resolve the VAT impasse.

He stressed the importance of historical context, stakeholder consultation, and a focus on equitable outcomes to avert potential fiscal instability for states and local governments.

VAT’s evolution and current complexities

VAT was introduced in 1993 to replace state-administered sales taxes, centralising collection to enhance efficiency.

Despite its federal management, VAT has long been recognized as a state tax, with 85 per cent of revenues distributed to states while the federal government retains just 15 per cent.

The issue is further complicated by VAT’s omission from the 1999 Constitution, rendering it a residual matter technically under state jurisdiction.

Legal challenges, such as the ongoing Supreme Court case brought by Lagos and Rivers states, question the constitutionality of central VAT collection and distribution, threatening to upend the system.

Key challenges in the current framework

The existing VAT structure has sparked discontent over perceived inequities in revenue sharing, particularly its derivation model, which disproportionately benefits commercial hubs like Lagos and Rivers states.

However, the structure seeks to address perceived imbalance in the VAT revenue distribution architecture where South-West drives Nigeria’s revenue while northern and eastern zones reap benefits.

For instance, Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) allocation data for August 2024, released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), underscore stark regional imbalances between contributions to the national tax pool and allocations.

FIRS data underscore imbalances

The latest figures reveal that southern regions, particularly the South-West, dominate revenue generation, while northern zones receive disproportionately higher distributions.

The South-West led the contribution chart with a staggering N278.52 billion, reflecting its robust economic activity and status as Nigeria’s VAT revenue power house.

Despite this dominance, the region received a modest N73.09 billion in allocations, raising questions about the equity of the revenuesharing formula.

The oil-rich South-South region contributed N100.38 billion but was allocated only N46.97 billion, further highlighting the lopsided distribution mechanism that underplays its economic contributions.

The disparity becomes more evident in the Northern regions. The North-Central zone contributed N31.83 billion, marginally lower than its allocation of N34.86 billion, marking a small net gain. However, the North-West and North-East saw a significant reversal of fortunes.

The North-West contributed just N12.88 billion but received N48.25 billion, while the North-East, contributing N12.42 billion, was allocated N34.75 billion.

The South-East, with the lowest contribution of N8.16 billion, received N29.03 billion, further underscoring the redistribution bias favoring the northern and less economically active regions.

These figures have reignited debates over the fairness of Nigeria’s fiscal federalism. Proponents argue that the current structure supports equitable development across less industrialised regions, while critics contend it penalises economically vibrant zones.

Thus, making VAT distribution formula a focal point in the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu which now reflects a need for a balanced approach that incentivizes productivity while address

ing regional disparities, ensuring all zones benefit equitably from the nation’s collective wealth. But those in favour of decentralised VAT are pushing for its inclusion in the residual list exclusively for state governments to handle.

However,

Oyedele warned that decentralising

VAT could yield unintended consequences:

1. Revenue Loss: States collectively risk losing over 50 per cent of VAT revenues, including import and international VAT currently managed by the Federal Government.

2. Administrative Challenges: A return to state-level VAT collection may replicate inefficiencies seen under the defunct sales tax regime.

3. Fiscal Vulnerability: Subnational governments may face heightened fiscal risks, endangering economic stability. 4. Inflationary Pressures: Disruptions in interstate trade could cascade into higher consumer prices.

RMAFC’s position

Oyedele also addressed RMAFC’s concerns about VAT allocation based on taxpayer residence and technology needs for tracking consumption.

He clarified that VAT operates on an input-output mechanism, ensuring equitable attribution of revenues to jurisdictions where value is added.

Additionally, VAT returns already require businesses to disclose sales locations, eliminating the need for complex technological interventions.

Contrary to RMAFC’s assertions, the current horizontal distribution of VAT revenue follows a formula of 20 per cent derivation, 50 per cent equality, and 30 per cent population—not the purported 50 per cent derivation formula.

Way forward

Oyedele called on RMAFC to join ongoing consultations with stakeholders to craft a sustainable and broadly acceptable VAT framework.

He emphasised that resolving the dispute requires pragmatic and objective dialogue, underscoring the need to avoid further political and legal controversies.

“The moment calls for unity, constructive engagement, and a focus on progress,” Oyedele remarked.

“Only through collaboration can we ensure that VAT reforms achieve their intended purpose—bolstering subnational fiscal resilience while promoting national economic growth,” Oyedele stated.

Last line

As Nigeria grapples with these fiscal challenges, the spotlight remains on policymakers to chart a course that balances state autonomy with the overarching need for fiscal harmony and national development.

