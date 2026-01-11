Vasta: Tinubu Deserves Accolades Over US Support On Security

The recent killings in Kasunwa Daji and the abduction of children and teachers of St Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary schools, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State have shown the lack of security presence in most areas. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, suggests ways the country can triumph over terrorists

Agwarra LGA has been known for being a quiet environment until the recent kidnappings and killings. What would you say was not paid attention to?

You see, there are areas that truly need security presence in the state. Agwarra is close to Borgu LGA where we have the military base in New Bussa but because of the terrain and distance between New Bussa and the villages in Agwarra, these terrorists would have carried out their attacks before intervention came. So, the government needs to pay attention to security in the whole of Agwarra

Following the market massacre of innocent traders at Kasunwa Daji. What can you say should be done to avert such incidents?

I will make a strong case for the immediate establishment of a military base and the deployment of Marine Police to Agwara Local Government as a way to minimize the persistent terror attacks in the area. The persistent security challenges confronting Niger and adjourning states demand urgent, decisive, and strategic federal government intervention.

The state government seems to be overwhelmed with the current security situation, what can they do differently given the fact that Agwarra and Borgu LGAs have borders to Kebbi State and even the Benin Republic?

The current situation is beyond what the state government can handle, the federal government must come to the rescue of the state government by tackling the challenges.

The recurring incidents of banditry, kidnapping and violent attacks, particularly the tragic events surrounding St. Mary Catholic Missionary School in Papiri, we strongly call on the federal government of Nigeria to immediately consider the establishment of a Nigerian Military Base in Agwarra, alongside the deployment of marine Police units to the area.

We know how strategic Agwarra is in the state, it occupies a critical strategic position along the River Niger, serving as a natural corridor between Niger, Kwara and Kebbi States.

Do you think the security agencies have enough intelligence to tackle these terrorists?

Let me tell you, intelligence and security reports have consistently indicated that criminal elements and bandits exploit the River Niger as an escape and transit route, crossing freely after carrying out attacks on communities, schools and travelers.

I am worried that the River Niger has increasingly become a security blind spot, enabling armed group to evade land-based security operations; this vulnerability was glaringly exposed during the insecurity around Papiri community where the attackers leveraged the riverine routes to perpetrate violence and retreat beyond the immediate reach of conventional security forces.

How will the military base or security outpost discourage the activities of the terrorists?

The importance of the establishment of the military base in the area, is that it will secure the River Niger corridor and deny the terrorists and other criminal syndicates access to water routes hitherto used for escape and logistics.

It will also provide rapid-response capability to incidents across riverine communities in Niger state and neighbouring states like Kebbi and Kwara.

It will equally protect critical institutions, including schools, markets, farming communities and transport routes along the river.

How has these attacks affected things in Borgu and Agwarra?

Let me warn that the insecurity along the River Niger does not only threaten lives but undermines agricultural productivity, interstate commerce, education and national cohesion.

A secured Riverine community will restore confidence, encourage investors and economic activities. All the government needs to do is to recommit itself to protecting every Nigerian, regardless of geo-political.

How do you describe the airstrike against the Islamic State sects and other terrorists across the country by the United States of America?

To me, it is the best thing that happened to Nigeria in recent times; I am very happy about the airstrike because it gave us a great relief.

All well-meaning Nigerians who want the good and development of the country must support the USA’s ongoing operations against terrorists’ groups in the country.

Are you saying the intervention of the USA is a welcome development?

Yes of course! Nigerians should be grateful to the American Government for showing interest in the peace and development of the country.

The terrorists do not have boundaries in their attacks on innocent Nigerians whether you are a Muslim or a Christian. Anybody who is not in support of the American intervention in the insecurity in Nigeria must be an accomplice to the killings of innocent Nigerians.

The popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi’ has been against the role of the USA, what is your take on that?

I will describe Sheikh Gumi’s stands on the America’s action as retrogressive and a disgrace to the group he claims to represent. Since Gumi has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is above the law of the land with his reckless utterances, I will advise that he should keep his peace. Atleast, we now have a great relief.

Do you think, the involvement of the USA will further unravel some things?

Definitely, with the ongoing America airstrikes, Nigerians will soon know those who are behind the terrorists’ attacks in the country.

They will soon begin to show their emotions and sympathy for the terrorists. For me, this has brought some relief to Nigerians because even our farmers can now go to their farms, children can return to their schools and Nigerians can now travel freely without the fear of being abducted on the highways.

What is your call in the Nigerian military and other security agencies?

I will call on the Nigerian Military and other security agencies to be more vigilant as the terrorists will begin to relocate to other parts of the country due to the ongoing US Military operations.

This is the time to step up their intelligent gathering, using the locals too to monitor the movement of these terrorists. They will soon be fleeing from the far north which is hitherto their safe haven and we must be vigilant about it.

How would you assess the role of the President Tinubu’s led administration as regards America’s involvement in tackling the incessant insecurity challenges?

Honestly, I must commend President Bola Tinubu for involving the USA in the country’s security challenges threatening the very existence of Nigeria as a nation, no country can solve its internal security challenges alone.

It is obvious that we do not have what it takes to tackle the situation so therefore we need external assistance. We must do all we can as a nation to liberate the country from terrorists, the country is under siege.