Varsity Workers To Begin Nationwide Protest August 6

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has threatened to commence nationwide protests from 6th August 2025, over the three and half months withheld salaries, non- implementation of the consequential adjustment for the minimum wage among others.

NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma in a statement issued after the union’s 59th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at Yobe State University, Damaturu, frowned at the alleged lukewarm attitude of the government towards addressing its demands on issues affecting its members and the nation at large.

The statement partly reads: “The NEC in session frowned at the modalities used by the Federal Government in the sharing formula and disbursement of the ₦50 billion Earned Allowances (EA) and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) arrears.”

NAAT also reviewed the declaration of a trade dispute against the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, NUC, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU, Awka and the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, which was initiated by the Union on 2nd June 2025, where it issued a 21 day ultimatum to the federal government Other unresolved issues include the mainstreaming of allowances for NAAT members, like the field trip, student/technologist staff ratio supplementation, students’ work experience programme, SWEP, and call duty allowances.

Their grievances also include the release of ₦50 billion to settle the outstanding claims of Earned Allowances for NAAT members to address the injustice meted on the Union “Other demands are completion of the renegotiation of the FGN/NAAT 2009 Agreement, implementation of the consequential adjustment of the new national minimum wage, payment of the three and a half months of withheld salaries, payment of arrears of seven (7) months of occupational hazard allowance and release of third -party deductions for the two months of withheld salaries that were paid.”