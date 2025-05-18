Varsity Workers Reject FG’s N50b Sharing Formula

Share

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has firmly rejected what it described as an unfair sharing formula for the disbursement of the N50 billion approved by the Federal Government for university-based unions.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday in Abuja and signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions condemned the allocation of 80 percent of the funds to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leaving only 20 percent to be shared among SSANU, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The unions described the distribution as “lopsided, provocative, and unacceptable,” warning that it could spark industrial unrest in the nation’s public university system.

“It is unnecessary to remind the government of the pivotal role non-teaching staff play in stabilizing the Nigerian university system,” the statement read.

“We have received with utter disappointment the information that 80% of the sum has been allocated solely to ASUU, while SSANU, NASU, and NAAT are left to share a paltry 20%.”

The unions stressed that non-academic staff are critical stakeholders and not second-class citizens, emphasizing their essential contributions to the day-to-day operations, administrative efficiency, technical support, research, and development within Nigerian universities.

“This latest attempt to diminish our role and worth through this inequitable distribution is an injustice that we will not accept in silence,” the statement continued.

They further clarified that the issue was not a contest of supremacy among unions but one of fairness, equity, and the recognition of all workers in the academic system.

“A harmonious and productive academic environment can only be achieved when all stakeholders are treated with respect, dignity, equity, and fairness,” the unions said.

The JAC urged the Federal Government to immediately review and reverse the current allocation formula, warning that proceeding with the current distribution risks widespread discontent and industrial disharmony.

“SSANU and NASU stand united in demanding justice and fairness. We will not fold our arms while our rights are trampled upon, and our members are treated with disdain. The time to correct this injustice is now—a stitch in time saves nine,” the statement concluded.

