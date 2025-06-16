Varsity VC Warns Against Hasty Implementation Of CBT For WAEC, NECO Exams

Share

The Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Professor Samuel Bandele, has advised the Federal Government to exercise caution in implementing the directive for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to fully adopt Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for all examinations.

Speaking with journalists recently in Lagos, Prof. Bandele, an expert in Test and Evaluation principles, stated that while the shift to CBT is a commendable step toward sanitising the examination system, it must be approached with careful planning to avoid unintended setbacks.

His remarks followed the directive by the Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa, who mandated WAEC and NECO to commence CBT for objective papers by November 2025, with full inclusion of essay components by May/June 2026.

Bandele expressed concern that many schools preparing candidates for WAEC and NECO may lack the infrastructure to effectively implement essay-based CBT within the stipulated timeline.

“It is a novel idea to bring sanity into the conduct of our national examinations, but we must first lay a concrete foundation to support such a transition,” he said.

The professor highlighted the critical difference between achievement tests, like WAEC and NECO, and screening tests, such as JAMB. “Achievement tests assess a student’s ability to express ideas, think critically, and innovate. Reducing these examinations to objective-only formats under CBT could undermine their quality,” he cautioned.

On the technical challenges experienced during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Prof. Bandele dismissed calls for the scrapping of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Instead, he lauded JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for his professionalism and the transformative reforms he has brought to the agency.

Meanwhile, Prof. Bandele has been appointed the new National Coordinator of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship (DLCF) by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

Describing his appointment as a humbling call to greater service, the Vice Chancellor pledged unwavering commitment to the spiritual and organisational responsibilities entrusted to him.

“This is a call for deeper commitment to the service of the Master,” Bandele said, expressing his gratitude to Pastor Kumuyi for the trust placed in him. “By the grace of God, we shall bring back the good old days in DLCF, reviving programmes at zonal, state, and national levels.”

He also revealed plans to mobilise resources and support for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), adding that his role would also help project the name of Anchor University wherever he serves.

“I see a bright light at the end of the tunnel with the level of support from brethren in Lagos. I sincerely thank my father in the Lord for giving me this opportunity to serve at this level,” he concluded.

Share